May 31, 2012 – The City of Alton will be doing road work on Third Street, between U.S. 67 and State Street, on June 6, 7, and 8. During that time, that section of Third Street will be closed from 7:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M.

Please direct any questions regarding the street closure to the Alton Public Works Department at 618-463-3530.

