The battle for the fifth spot in the rotation continues today as Jaime Garcia takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium. This will be the third start for Garcia (1-0) who has allowed five hits, two earned runs, and struck out six while walking two in 5.1 innings this spring.
First pitch is set for 12:05pm CT.
#STLCards host the #Mets at 12:05 CT today on @FSMidwest and @KMOX. Jaime Garcia gets the start today for STL pic.twitter.com/lHlWS3W1pp
— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 19, 2015