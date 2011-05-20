The third annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball was attended by 400 people and raised $65,614 for a third new AMH ambulance.

The event, held by Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation at NILO Farms near Brighton, Ill., on May 7, was blessed with wonderful weather and included a steak dinner, live auction and music by the Glendale Riders. New this year was the Homer Clark Quail Flush Championship, a competitive shooting event won by Allan Napp and Allan Morse.

The purpose of the event each year is to raise funds for a new ambulance. The new ambulances are equipped with Bluetooth technology that allows for EKG testing while the ambulance is en route to the hospital, saving valuable time and saving lives. This year’s total surpassed previous fundraising totals. In recognition of the increased dollars raised, the new ambulance will have additional camouflage artwork incorporated into the design.

The event’s success is due to the generous support of sponsors, auction donors and purchasers, volunteers and committee members, co-chaired by Mary Lou Cousley and Nancy Simpson.

Dr. Edward Ragsdale, left, a radiologist at AMH, and emcee Byron Farrell at the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation Duck Pluckers Ball this spring.

