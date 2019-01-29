ST. LOUIS - Today, the third Delmar Loop Trolley Car was delivered to the Delmar Loop Trolley Headquarters. The third car will be available for service after required safety testing and operator training is completed. Delmar Loop visitors will soon notice an orange car marked “testing” now passing by.

“This is an exciting milestone for St. Louis and the Delmar Loop Trolley system,” Delmar Loop businessman Joe Edwards said. “And what’s good for St. Louis is good for the entire region. Three functioning trolley cars will allow the trolley system to be in service seven days a week providing a non-stop connection between the Loop and Forest Parks and 13 million annual visitors.”

The Delmar Loop trolley system is a 2.2-mile fixed-track that runs from the University City Library near Kingsland Avenue east on Delmar Boulevard to DeBaliviere Avenue and then south on DeBaliviere to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park and back.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Following post-delivery inspection and operator training, the Loop Trolley Company will begin testing the third trolley car,” Loop Trolley Company Executive Kevin Barbeau said. “Due to the stop-and-go nature of this testing, most test activities will occur in the early morning hours. Once the third car is ready for service, the three cars will rotate so there is always one car on standby.”

The third car was built in the 1920s in Melbourne, Australia. Its capacity is 100 passengers with 50 seated and 50 standing.

Currently, the Loop Trolley Company operates Thursday through Sunday with two cars in service.



The Gomaco Trolley Company (Gomaco) refurbished and delivered the third trolley car. Gomaco is a manufacturer of vintage-style streetcars located in Ida Grove, Iowa.

More like this: