EAST ST. LOUIS - House of Miles East St. Louis (HOME) is a non-profit, 501c3, which has been on a mission to renovate the East St. Louis childhood home of musician extraordinaire, Miles Davis! Although Phase I is nearing completion, there is still much work to do! WE NEED YOU! HOME will hold its Third Annual "Kind of Blue" Fundraiser, Tuesday, September 25th, 5:00pm-7:30pm at the beautiful Casino Queen Ballroom, 200 South front Street, East St. Louis, IL 62201. Requested attire is BLUE.

Located at 1701 Kansas Avenue, now honorarily named Miles Davis Way, Davis' former boyhood home in East St. Louis underwent an extensive gutting and renovation through House of Miles East St. Louis, founded by East St. Louis native, Lauren Parks, who's the nonprofit organization's founder and president and whose family has close ties to Davis' family, both from his youth and later generations.

Proceeds from this event will benefit HOME's continued renovations and educational enrichment programs. HOME's (House of Miles East St. Louis) "Kind of Blue" admission cost is $25- ADVANCE SALES ONLY! House of Miles East St Louis, is asking that everyone who attends to bring a pair of new socks to benefit the Box of Socks initiative. House of Miles East Saint Louis collects pairs of new socks throughout the year during any kind of event, which includes Davis house tours, where visitors are asked to donate new socks. In turn, those items are distributed to in-need homeless shelters during colder months.

The event will include special guest musicians, from Paris, France, the Moutin Factory Quintet! Created late 2013, the group has since performed more than a hundred concerts of which 4 US tours and appearances in some major festivals like the Montreal Jazz Festival, Jazz in Marciac, Jazz a Vienne, NancyJazzPulsation.

The Moutin Factory Quintet will start 2018 with a tour in Germany and France in February, will then perform at !'Arsenal, Scene nationale de Metz in April. After some summer concerts and festivals (Rendez-vous de l'Erdre, Leipzig), a fifth US tour is in the works for the fall, which will see the band travel along the Mississippi River from Chicago to New Orleans before reaching New York City.

MoutinFactoryQuintet

FrancoisMoutin- acousticu pright bass-composition

LouisMoutin- drums -composition

Jean-MichelPilc- piano

ManuCodjia- guitar

ChristopheMonniot- saxophone

Last year, the group has released its second album named "DEEP".

Also included at this event will be outstanding artwork by Mykael Ash; a National Museum of African Americans on Stamps (NMAAS) delightful display and a comprehensive Miles Davis display by Sammie Rives. This event will also feature local musicians throughout the metropolitan area. The East St Louis Sr. HS Jazz Band, under the direction of Mr. Jason Brown, will kick-off the evening as well as nationally renowned songstress, Renee Smith.

HOME has collaborated with Purina, East St. Louis School District and Wells Fargo to enhance its educational enrichment programs for youth. HOME (House of Miles East St. Louis) provides numerous educational enrichment programs for youth, including gardening, leadership, physical fitness, cultural/social and music, one of the few regional nonprofits to include music in its "Muttigree" repertoire to empower learning through social- emotional education.

Regular tours are available by appointment only.

