The Society of Women Engineers (SWE) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is hosting its third annual “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day” from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, in the SIUE School of Engineering Building

Girls from grades 5-8 attend the daylong event that offers exposure to the engineering field. Participants will complete a total of five activities, covering the fields of civil, mechanical, electrical, industrial and computer science engineering.

This year’s theme is “Seeing the World as an Engineer.” Attendees will build different iconic international engineering feats such as The Pyramids, London Bridge and Times Square. Small groups will use teamwork to design and create their projects.

Professional women engineers and SIUE students will be on site providing support and guidance to program participants. Following the completion of each activity, the professional engineers and the SIUE engineering students will offer analysis and ask the participants probing questions about the project.

During the event, the creative problem solving aspects of engineering will be discussed and explored. The participants will work collaboratively on projects, be encouraged to ask questions and use their imagination.

The group is anticipating more than the approximately 150 girls who participated in last year’s event.

