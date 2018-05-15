SPRINGFIELD – In observance of National Foster Care Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Foster Care Alumni of America – Illinois Chapter and the Illinois Statewide Youth Advisory Board will kick off Illinois Youth in Care & Alumni Legislative Shadow Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 16. Illinois Shadow Day 2018 will pair approximately 50 current and former youth in care from across the state with members of the Illinois General Assembly.

“Illinois Shadow Day, now in its third year, has become a tradition for current and former youth in care and for Illinois legislators,” said Illinois DCFS Acting Director B.J. Walker. “The child welfare system is about the children. This is a wonderful opportunity for our young adults to share their experiences with Governor Rauner and legislators and to get a close-up view of government at work.”

Throughout the day, youth will connect face-to-face with legislators, experience a behind-the-scenes look at the legislative process and learn how they can make their voices heard on issues they care about. The Illinois Legislative Shadow Day is modeled after the annual Congressional Foster Youth Shadow Experience held in Washington, D.C. each May.

