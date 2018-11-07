ST. LOUIS – The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation in Memory of Jonny Wade raised more than $130,000 for pediatric cancer research at its third annual gala to support the foundation’s mission to conquer pediatric cancer through research and advocacy.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization created in memory of eight-year-old Jonny Wade who passed away on Dec. 24, 2015 after a year-long battle with cancer. Despite his circumstances, Jonny believed he could – and should – make a difference for other children affected by cancer. His wish that no kid should have cancer inspired his parents Kimberly and Jon Wade to establish the foundation.

Margie Ellisor, Fox 2 News Morning Anchor hosted the event, which was held during the nationally designated Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Guest speakers included Foundation Founders, mother and father of Jonny, Kimberly and Jon Wade; Washington University School of Medicine, Pediatric Oncologist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital Dr. Todd Druley; and Washington University School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Dr. Karen Gauvain. Bryan Drake provided the evening’s entertainment through a combination of interactive crowd illusions and mentalism.

Over the past two years, the foundation has raised over $915,000 for pediatric cancer research, with a major fundraising source being the annual Gala in St. Louis. The gala has grown each year – in 2016, the inaugural gala raised $120,000 and in 2017, it raised $130,000.

Every day, the parents of approximately 43 children will hear, “Your child has cancer” – and for Kimberly and Jon Wade, that day came on December 26, 2014. Despite pediatric cancer being the leading cause of disease- related death for kids under 15 in the U.S., only 4 percent of National Cancer Institute funding is dedicated to pediatric cancer research.

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation is demanding action and effecting change for the thousands of children that are diagnosed with cancer each year.

This year, the foundation honored four families impacted by pediatric cancer. Honorees for the third-annual gala included Lydia Boyer, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma at five years old and is currently enrolled in an immunotherapy clinical trial; Ariana Scoggins, who was diagnosed with cancer at eight years old and is in remission; Braleigh Winters, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia at two years old

and is still undergoing chemotherapy treatments; and Jonny Wade, who passed away at eight years old on December 24, 2015 from brain cancer.

About the Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation in Memory of Jonny Wade

The Kids Shouldn’t Have Cancer Foundation was founded in memory of 8-year-old Jonny Wade shortly after his passing. Despite the circumstances, Jonny believed he could make a difference for other children affected by cancer and made a selfless wish to his parents: “I don’t want any other kid to have cancer.” Pediatric cancer is the leading cause of disease-related death for children under the age of 15 in the United States. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit’s mission is to conquer pediatric cancer through research and political action, with an emphasis on responsible spending. Visit kidsshouldnthavecancer.org for more information about the foundation and for photos of the family and events.

