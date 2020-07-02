(O’Fallon, IL) -- HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is pleased to announce the reopening of additional services at two off-campus locations. The services include imaging at the Belleville campus and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Mid America Imaging Open MRI at the O’Fallon Medical Building, located across the street from the hospital at 1512 N. Green Mount Road in O’Fallon, IL.

“The importance of screening for cancer does not cease because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Early detection is always the best defense and we do not want patients to forgo seeking the routinely scheduled health care services, such as a mammogram, that could be lifesaving,” said Jacqueline Owens, MHA, BS, RDMS, director of imaging at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. “The hospital has highly skilled, compassionate providers ready to care for you and protocols in place to prevent the spread of all infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

The HSHS Imaging Center, Belleville, located at180 S. Third Street, Suite 100 (MAB), opened June 29. Ongoing hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Services offered are screening mammograms and walk-in X-ray. To schedule a mammogram, call 618-222-4639.

In early March, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Mid America Imaging Open MRI opened at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, Suite 103 in O’Fallon, only to be closed soon after as a precaution in the early stages of COVID-19. Services reopened this week.

Owens said, “The addition of Mid America expanded St. Elizabeth’s diagnostic capabilities and offers a lower price option for patients in the region. We are excited to provide convenient and advanced open MRI services for our patients.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Regular hours of operation will be Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. To schedule an open MRI, call 618-624-0100.

St. Elizabeth’s added Hitachi’s Oasis High-Field Open Magnetic Resonance (MR) imaging system at this location for its accommodating design that reassures patients, as well as a broad range of clinical capabilities and features to meet the demand of today’s diagnostic imaging professionals.

Hitachi has put a great deal of emphasis on making patients comfortable during their exam. The inside of the Oasis gantry provides a 270? unobstructed view, which minimizes anxiety and claustrophobia and maximizes a more pleasant environment for the patient during the MR exam.

Oasis combines unparalleled patient comfort with powerful technology and an ultra-fast workstation to make patient exams as quick and smooth as possible. Its imaging power is further boosted by an array of anatomically specific, optimized receiver coils that allow advanced imaging applications ranging from vascular to orthopedic to women’s health.

X-ray and CT scans are also available within St. Elizabeth’s UrgiCare and the main hospital.

Ongoing safety precautions are in place at all St. Elizabeth’s locations for the safety of all. Patient temperatures will be taken, and each person will be asked additional COVID-19 related screening questions. All patients and visitors will also be required to wear a mask upon entering the building and are asked to social distance while in our facilities.

More like this: