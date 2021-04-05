Thinking About Going Solar? Zoom Seminar Should Help
Thinking about going solar? Attend a Power Hour webinar on Zoom to learn more about the @GrowSolarMetroEast program, a new initiative that makes going solar more accessible and affordable in our community. Come learn about the basics of solar, its financial benefits, and how the solar group buy program works. After the session, you can schedule a free, no-obligation site assessment/cost estimate! www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org
Virtual Solar Power Hours - Spring Schedule
04/12/21 Monday 4:00-5:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
04/29/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
05/11/21 Tuesday 10:00-11:00AM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
05/20/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
05/31/21 Monday 6:30-7:30PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
06/09/21 Wednesday 3:00-4:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
06/18/21 Friday 12:00-1:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom
