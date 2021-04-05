Thinking about going solar? Attend a Power Hour webinar on Zoom to learn more about the @GrowSolarMetroEast program, a new initiative that makes going solar more accessible and affordable in our community. Come learn about the basics of solar, its financial benefits, and how the solar group buy program works. After the session, you can schedule a free, no-obligation site assessment/cost estimate! www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org

Virtual Solar Power Hours - Spring Schedule

04/12/21 Monday 4:00-5:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

04/29/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

05/11/21 Tuesday 10:00-11:00AM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

05/20/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

05/31/21 Monday 6:30-7:30PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

06/09/21 Wednesday 3:00-4:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

06/18/21 Friday 12:00-1:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom

