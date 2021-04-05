Thinking About Going Solar? Zoom Seminar Should Help Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Thinking about going solar? Attend a Power Hour webinar on Zoom to learn more about the @GrowSolarMetroEast program, a new initiative that makes going solar more accessible and affordable in our community. Come learn about the basics of solar, its financial benefits, and how the solar group buy program works. After the session, you can schedule a free, no-obligation site assessment/cost estimate! www.GrowSolarMetroEast.org Virtual Solar Power Hours - Spring Schedule 04/12/21 Monday 4:00-5:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom 04/29/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom Article continues after sponsor message 05/11/21 Tuesday 10:00-11:00AM Solar Power Hour on Zoom 05/20/21 Thursday 1:00-2:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom 05/31/21 Monday 6:30-7:30PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom 06/09/21 Wednesday 3:00-4:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom 06/18/21 Friday 12:00-1:00PM Solar Power Hour on Zoom More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip