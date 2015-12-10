WOOD RIVER - IRONWORKS is a new community fellowship center, which will include a coffee lounge, meeting & prayer rooms, and an arcade.

Along with having a spacious lounge, which will offer coffee, cappuccino, and various pastries & snacks, our game room is complete with arcade games that include pool, foosball, air hockey, and darts, as well as smaller versions of these games for the kids. Our meeting room is designed to hold up to fourteen people. A small prayer room adjacent to the meeting room can be opened up when larger meetings are needed. The small stage in the lounge will hold a three man band comfortably.

“We want to be a place where Christians and non-Christians alike can go to get connected with other believers over a cup of coffee or cappuccino, or playing a game of pool, or while listening to music in an alcohol free environment,” said Bryan Grieve, President of Ironworks Christian Ministries, NFP. "Our goal is to reach those who are seeking a family-friendly atmosphere where true growth in faith and community relationships can occur. Our vision for the meeting room is to open it up to the public for Christ centered recovery meetings, bible studies, or small group meetings.”

Ironworks Christian Ministries, NFP is a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the community by creating an environment of faith, fun, and fellowship, while ministering to individuals and families who desire to share in the Word of God. Ironworks is not a church, but a fellowship center geared toward the development of relationships within the community.

Ironworks is located at 1477 East Rock Hill Road, Wood River, IL, two miles west of IL 255. We are scheduled to open December 19th at 10 a.m. with limited hours of operation to start. Hours of operation will be Thursdays 2p-9p, Fridays 2p-10p, Saturdays 10a-10p, & Sundays 2p-9p.

For more information please contact Bryan Grieve at 618/977-8726 / bryangrieve@hotmail.com or Sheldon Rushing at 618/365-4017 / sheldonrushing@yahoo.com

