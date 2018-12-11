EDWARDSVILLE - Finals week in college often brings increased stress as students strive to finish the academic semester strong. Bringing relaxed reassurance and a little lightness to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students during the pressure-filled time of year are therapy dogs.

Studies show interacting with therapy animals increases oxytocin and reduces stress. On Monday, Dec. 10, students petted, hugged and visited with a couple sweet pups from CHAMP Assistance Dogs in the Morris University Center’s Goshen Lounge.

Four-legged friends with Got Your Six Support Dogs are also bringing stress relief to students Monday-Thursday, Dec. 10-13 in Lovejoy Library’s Friends Corner.

