EDWARDSVILLE – TheOther40 business plan competition offers Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students the opportunity to take a business idea through the stages needed to launch a product or service.

The SIUE School of Business hosted its 10th competition in 2020, which concluded in May with an online video pitch. More than $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded to the finalists.

School of Business graduate student Emily Whelan achieved first place and $5,000 with Emily’s Concrete Engraving. Whelan’s company turns old, existing slabs of concrete into works of art with coloring, cutting and sealing techniques.

Article continues after sponsor message

Taking the $3,000 second place prize was Justin Bozza with Heyo Devs, LLC. The company is a business and event management software firm that emphasizes networking for universities, businesses and non-profits.

Serena Schafer with Crafting for a Cause earned third place and $2,000. Crafting for a Cause is an online store that works with women’s shelters by teaching women how to make and sell simple craft items, such as knitted hats, scarves and blankets.

Other finalists included Grace Noice with DonateMate, Riley Lovett with EmergentB, and Sydney Bina with Performance Practices.

TheOther40 derives its name from data that shows approximately 60% of startups fail within five years. The goal of the program is to find, engage and support the other 40%. The competition is supported in part by an entrepreneurship education initiative gift provided to the SIUE School of Business by the Martinson Foundation.

SIUE’s School of Business and the accountancy programs are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International, representing the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. The Princeton Review lists SIUE as one of the top 252 business schools in the U.S. for the 13th consecutive year. Undergraduate degrees are offered in accountancy and business administration, with specializations in computer management and information systems (CMIS), economics, entrepreneurship, finance, human resources, international business, management and marketing. Graduate degrees include accountancy, business administration, CMIS and marketing research, with specializations in tax, project management and business analytics. More than 26,000 alumni have earned degrees from the SIUE School of Business. For more information about the School of Business, visit siue.edu/business.

More like this: