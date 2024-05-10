GODFREY - Theodora Farms invites community members to pick their own strawberries starting Saturday, May 11, 2024.

The Theodora Farms FarmStore is open for the season. U-Pick strawberries are available during normal FarmStore hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. You can pick your own strawberries out in the field and take them home that day to enjoy.

“We’re excited to say that our USDA Organic Strawberries are ready for U-Pick!” said Megan Tyminski, farm operations manager.

Theodora Farms grows USDA-certified organic vegetables and herbs in Godfrey. The attached FarmStore acts as a grocery store, selling these products as well as other staples that people need, all locally-sourced.

Tyminski noted that you can’t get fresher food than picking it yourself. She added that organic foods are better for your health and the environment.

To enjoy U-Pick strawberries, stop by the FarmStore to get a bucket and directions to the rows of strawberries. You can then pick as many strawberries as you’d like. You’ll weigh your harvest at the register and pay only $4 per pound of strawberries. Be sure to bring a container so you can transport your strawberries home.

“If you think about the freshness and the quality of our produce, it is hyperlocal,” Tyminski said. “Happy snacking!”

