EDWARDSVILLE – The proposed ice rink, teen center, track and recreational facility called TheCENTER is offering dasher board advertising to area businesses interested in investing in this new development. The City of Edwardsville’s proposed state-of-the-art facility is the third and final recreational development to be completed as part of the “A Better Place to Play” initiative.

“Dasher board advertising is a great way to have your business or logo be ‘the center’ of attention,” said Tom Butts, chairman of fundraising initiatives for the new facility. Butts went on to explain, “dasher boards are the boards surrounding an ice rink, usually made up of steel, aluminum or a high-density polyethylene. In the game of hockey, they are used often as a defensive method of clearing the puck or to execute a pass. It’s a highly-visible area in a rink, and ideal for advertising,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dasher board advertising is being offered at TheCENTER for $3,000 yearly or $25,000 for a 10-year commitment, which has a savings of $5,000. Businesses have already begun to sign up, including First Mid Bank & Trust, a community-focused institution that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a network of locations in Illinois and eastern Missouri.

Regional Community Bank President at First Mid Bank & Trust, Lisa Fowler, is excited about all of the amenities at TheCENTER. “TheCENTER will allow the community to come together and enjoy the sport of hockey and other ice related events. The four-lane track and teen area are nice benefits for the families and the youth of our community,” said Fowler. She added, “it will be an asset to our community and add to the many reasons a family would want to consider the Edwardsville/Gen Carbon area home.”

If you are interested in learning more about TheCENTER’s dasher board advertising, please contact The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation office at (618) 692-7538 or visit TheCENTER’s website at www.BuildtheCenter.com. Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www. cityofedwardsville.com/. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play. E-mail inquiries can be made at Thecenter@ thecityofedwardsville.com. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

More like this: