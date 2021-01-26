EDWARDSVILLE – The proposed ice rink, teen center, track and recreational facility called TheCENTER has recently received naming rights sponsorships from The Korte Company and Contegra Construction Company. The Korte Company has signed on for scoreboard naming rights and Contegra Construction will be sponsoring the facility’s seating area for rink spectators. The City of Edwardsville’s new state-of-the-art facility, TheCENTER, is the third and final recreational development to be completed as part of the “A Better Place to Play” initiative.

Eric Gowin, chief executive officer for Contegra, is excited to be part of this new development. “We’ve been a part of the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon business community for nearly 20 years and have a strong sense of commitment to the area, and TheCENTER is an excellent way for us to give back to the community,” said Gowin. Contegra was founded in 2003 and has more than 150 years of combined experience in general contracting, design/build and construction management. Today, Contegra has offices located in St. Charles, MO and Edwardsville, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Korte Company was founded in 1958 with their first office located in Highland, IL. Korte specializes in construction management, design-build, architectural design and more. President and CEO, Todd Korte, sees the exciting opportunities and benefits this recreational complex has to offer. “TheCENTER will benefit not only Edwardsville, but the surrounding communities as well. As a sponsor, we’re looking forward to its success and the positive social and economic impact it will bring to the area,” said Korte.

Contegra Construction Company and The Korte Company have individually made the naming rights commitments with a contract of $50,000 each in TheCENTER development. Director of Parks and Recreation, Nate Tingley, is extremely appreciative of the support of the two businesses and the outpouring of support overall for TheCENTER. “It is apparent that this recreational facility is generating a lot of excitement for many reasons. Contegra and Korte are vital businesses in our area and their support as sponsors affirms that TheCENTER is poised to be a wonderful addition to Edwardsville and the Metro-east,” said Tingley.

If you are interested in learning more about TheCENTER or donating, please contact The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation office at (618) 692-7538 or visit TheCENTER’s website at www.BuildtheCenter.com. Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www. cityofedwardsville.com/. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play. E-mail inquiries can be made at Thecenter@ thecityofedwardsville.com. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

More like this:

Related Video: