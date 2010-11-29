TheBANK of Edwardsville and other businesses and individuals are reaching into their pocketbooks this holiday season and beyond to support a unique fundraising campaign spearheaded by the Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Junior Service Club.

With a goal of $400,000, the Junior Service Club is raising funds to build the first BoundlessTM Playground in the St. Louis area at Township Park in Edwardsville. BoundlessTM Playgrounds are designed to provide an inclusive playground environment where children with and without disabilities can play and learn together in a fun and welcoming environment. Additionally, BoundlessTM Playgrounds are built to allow parents, grandparents and caregivers with a disability or limited mobility the opportunity to play with their loved ones.

At first glance, BoundlessTM Playgrounds look like any ordinary playground but subtle changes have been made so everyone is able to play at their highest level of ability. Some of the changes include upper decks accessible to all, backs on all swings and bounders, universally accessible pathways and surfacing, cozy spots where everyone can gather and more.

“It is estimated that six million children – one in ten- in the United States have a disability that makes it difficult or impossible for them to play on a traditional playground. TheBANK wanted to support this project as many in our communities would benefit from a playground that allows EVERYONE access and the opportunity to have boundless fun. A tremendous asset in our community, we encourage other businesses and individuals to make a donation to this worthy cause,” said Nikki Turner, Community Relations Coordinator for TheBANK of Edwardsville.

TheBANK of Edwardsville made a donation of $500 in support of the project as part of its ongoing commitment to community support and outreach that benefits organizations throughout Madison and St. Clair counties.

Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon is a 501-3C. All donations may be made online at www.edglenjuniorserviceclub.org or by calling (618) 656-2373.

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its 2010 theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.4 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com.

PHOTO: Tom Holloway, president of TheBANK of Edwardsville presents Kelly Sclechte of Edwardsville & Glen Carbon Junior Service Club with a donation for its Boundless Playground Project fundraising campaign.

