EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Each year, TheBANK of Edwardsville honors four high school students from Madison and St. Clair counties with a college scholarship valued at up to $8,000.

Administered in conjunction with Your Community Foundation, TheBANK of Edwardsville seeks applicants for its 2011 Community Scholarship Program from graduating high school seniors enrolled at public and private schools. TheBANK seeks applicants who exhibit positive leadership and character in both academic achievements and community activities. Applicants also must have maintained a “B” average or better for seven semesters in high school and plan to enroll full-time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or trade/vocational school.

Students from the following public schools are eligible: Edwardsville, Madison, Granite City, Roxana, East Alton/Wood River, Civic Memorial, Alton, Triad, Highland, Collinsville, Belleville West, Belleville East and O’Fallon.

Students from the following private schools are also eligible: Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville, Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville. The scholarship is also open to area home school students.

The scholarship is awarded as $2,000 per year for up to four years of full-time enrollment Students interested in applying for TheBANK of Edwardsville’s Community Scholarship Program, should contact their guidance counselor at their high school for additional details. A cover letter, academic information, extra curricular activities, community and/or religious involvement and references are among the information needed to complete the application. All applications must be turned in to the respective guidance offices by February 11, 2011. The scholarship winners will be announced in April.

“TheBANK of Edwardsville has established this scholarship program to keep with our tradition of community service and commitment to the education of future civic and business leaders,” said Tom Holloway, president of TheBANK of Edwardsville. “We are hopeful to receive a large selection of outstanding students and urge all meeting the criteria to apply with their guidance counselor as soon as possible.”

The scholarship will be presented by Your Community Foundation (Greater Edwardsville Area Community Foundation). A committee from Your Community Foundation will administer the application and selection process for the scholarship. Any students with questions should speak with their guidance counselor or call Nikki Turner, community relations coordinator with TheBANK of Edwardsville, at 618-659-6354.

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its 2010 theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.4 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com.

