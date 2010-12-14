EDWARDSVILLE, IL - In the spirit of giving, TheBANK of Edwardsville has donated computer equipment to two local charities – The Boys & Girls Club of Alton and Trinity Services, Inc. of Mascoutah.

Each year TheBANK of Edwardsville donates used computer equipment to organizations most in need. The Boys & Girls Club of Alton received 6 computers and monitors allowing the organization to continue to deliver exciting technology and educational programs to nearly 1,000 boys and girls that visit the center each year. The Boys & Girls Club of Alton is a place where at-risk children and young adults can play, have fun, receive guidance and develop a sense of belonging. The Club also provides kids with the skills they need to succeed in life, like computer skills.

Trinity Services, Inc., received four CPUs and two monitors for use in its adult learning program for people with intellectual disabilities. Trinity Services, Inc. provides a wide range of programs and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities and/or behavior health needs. In addition to educational services, Trinity Services, Inc. provides residential service, adult learning programs and a variety of vocational programs.

Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton said, “Support such as that received from TheBANK of Edwardsville is very meaningful to the club and will send a strong message to the rest of the philanthropic community. Thank you. “

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its 2010 theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.4 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com

