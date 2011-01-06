Sandy Stover, Manager of Development for Special Olympics Illinois Southwestern/Area 12 accepts a check for $350 from Mark Cruse, Marketing Coordinator at TheBANK of Edwardsville.

The donation was the result of a Facebook campaign initiated by TheBANK of Edwardsville to help raise money for the organization.

