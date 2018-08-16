EDWARDSVILLE - TheBANK of Edwardsville 2018 Rotary Criterium Festival Downtown Dash will once again create immense excitement in Downtown Edwardsville this Saturday with a few new special twists.

The sounds of thousands clanging cowbells, hundreds of cyclists racing at break-neck speeds, and kids busy with fun activities will dominate the streets of Downtown Edwardsville for TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival this weekend. The event is now entering its ninth year, and is described by Race Director Brian Mulhall as “a fast-paced, unique community event.”

The Criterium requires an all-hands on deck approach by the Edwardsville Rotary and many other volunteers, who donate their time to the cause.

A new addition will be the first annual 2-lap, 1.4-mile fast-paced Rotary Criterium Festival race. There will be a Dash Elite Class, men need a confirmed 5-minute mile or 17-minute 5K; women confirmed 6-minute mile or 20-minute 5K. There will be a Dash Open for anyone who can complete the 1.4-mile route in under 15 minutes.

“This is a very unique event to the Metro East region, and it is growing every year,” Mulhall said. “I think the fellowship of the event is something special. Spectators can casually walk up and down Main Street with a beverage, talking to friends, sharing laughter, eating, and watching the races. Parents can spend creative time with their children in the Kids Zone. It’s just a great opportunity to unplug and do something completely out of the ordinary with your time."

Medals and prize money will be available the bike race. The bike portion is marking its ninth year and features a series of high-speed bicycle races, free kids races, the 1.4-mile run, Food Zone, Pedal and Paint Art Tent and an opener container perimeter for the streets of Downtown Edwardsville. The event enables Rotary to support community enhancing projects as a gift to the people of the Edwardsville area, Mulhall said.

Mulhall said this promises to once again draw thousands of spectators for an afternoon and evening of high speed entertainment, and local food and drink, which begins at 3 p.m. and runs until about 11 p.m. Sanctioned by USA Cycling and hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the City of Edwardsville and Edwardsville Township, TheBANK of Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival features the following:

Seven high-speed professional and amateur bike races on a 0.7 mile loop course with seven challenging turns on the closed-off streets of Downtown Edwardsville. Racing begins at 3 p.m. and the last race, the Cat 1/2 pro racers, begins at 9 p.m. Once again, there will be a $10,000 purse – one of the largest one-day payouts for a bike race in the region.

Race Sponsors include: Anderson Hospital, Gori Julian & Associates/Gori, Realtors®, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Plocher Construction, World Wide Technology, Contegra Construction, and Hortica. Four free kids races, sponsored by the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be held in the categories: 3 and under, 4-6 years, 7-8 years, and 9-11 years. Registration for the Kids races will take place between 3:00– 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Main & Vandalia Streets. Online registration is also available on the Criterium website. The Kids races will begin at 5:15 p.m. Helmets are required.

The Downtown Dash participants based on two separate skill levels will run two laps on the course (1.4 miles). The foot races will begin at 6:00 p.m. and runners can register on the Criterium website. These races are sponsored by The Center For Advanced Orthopedics and Mid America Institute of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery. As the 2018 Presenting Safety Sponsor, Edwardsville Township will also be hosting a helmet fitting and giveaway for children in the Kids Zone area located near the intersection of Main and Vandalia.

First Mid Bank & Trust is once again partnering with the Edwardsville Arts Center for the “Pedal & Paint Art Tent” where kids of all ages can create free artwork. Last year nearly 400 children took home an original work of art.

New additions for children and families include local business We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym, and The Watershed Nature Center will have activities for children to enjoy.

Thanks to an "Open Containers Perimeter," on Main Street, visitors to Downtown’s establishments can purchase beverages in plastic containers and step onto the sidewalk to watch the racing.

The Homefield Energy “Food Zone” featuring a large covered seating area and some of Edwardsville’s favorite local restaurants. Global Brew will be providing liquid refreshments at two locations on the race route.

Other sponsors for the event include: Mathis, Marifian & Richter - Volunteer & Run. Cassens & Sons – Pace Car - Cassens Transport - Payouts Table. JF Electric - Power & Light. Impact Strategies – Registration Table. Metro East Parks & Recreation District – Officials Table. Cyclery & Fitness Center of Edwardsville – Wheel Pit. Republic Services – Waste Removal. Sunbelt Rentals - Generators

Details about the 2018 event can be found by visiting www.CriteriumEdwardsville.com or finding “Edwardsville Rotary Criterium” on Facebook.

Schedule

3:00 p.m. - Junior Ages 9-18 & Women 4/5

3:35 p.m. - Masters 40-plus and 50-plus

4:25 p.m. - Cat 5

5:15 p.m. - Criterium Kids Race

6:00 p.m. - Dash Elite Run (2 Laps)

6:15 p.m. - Dash Open Run (2 Laps)

6:35 p.m. - Cat 4

7:25 p.m. - Women’s Open

8:30 p.m. - Cat 3

9:35 p.m. - Pro Cat 1/2

