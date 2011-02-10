EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Feb. 9, 2011, TheBANK of Edwardsville today announced that Ramona Gebauer has been promoted to Vice President of Compliance at TheBANK of Edwardsville.

As vice president of compliance at TheBANK, Gebauer monitors and advises TheBANK on laws and  the regulations that are imposed on all financial institutions. Gebauer joined TheBANK’s team of  banking professionals in 2006 as Assistant Vice President of Compliance.

“The Financial Industry is in the midst of the most demanding regulatory changes since the Great  Depression. There are numerous challenges TheBANK faces on a daily basis, with balancing the  quality customer service they are known for, and the stringent regulatory oversight, they remain in the forefront of the industry. I am very pleased to be working with this incredible group of bankers  that continuously strives to maintain that spirit of Community Banking in Madison and St. Clair  counties.”

Gebauer has been in the banking industry for 37 years and has served in compliance for 13 years.  She is a member of the Illinois Bankers Association Compliance Advisory Committee and the RSM  McGladrey Compliance Connections group. She attended SIU-C studying Workforce Education and  Development.

Gebauer and her husband, Gerald, live in Alton, Ill. They have two daughters.

TheBANK of Edwardsville, with its theme: “Because We Care,” has assets exceeding $1.45 billion and a long tradition of providing personal service, offering innovative products and giving back to the communities in which it serves. For more information, please visit www.4thebank.com

