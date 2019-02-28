EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville YMCA has entered one of their most important times of the year; raising funds for scholarships for individuals and families in need. The Annual Campaign offers a helping hand to youth, families, and seniors by providing memberships, programs, outreach services, childcare and summer camp. The Y reaches out to individuals and businesses in the community, as well as staff and members, to help support their Financial Assistance Program.

Year after year, the amount of requests for financial assistance grows. Some of the applications stem from job loss, doctor recommendations, single-parent households, family tragedy, fixed income or having a special needs child. Last year over $275,000 was given away through financial assistance, positively impacting over 4,000 individuals; of that amount, over $151,000 was raised during the Annual Campaign.

Tom Verheyen, CEO of the Edwardsville YMCA, reflects on those seeking assistance, “Our promise to the community is that we will be here to support them and to ensure that the Y is accessible to all regardless of their ability to pay. The Annual Campaign helps us fulfill that promise. We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the community. Every dollar raised goes to help provide support for the people in need of the great services the YMCA offers.”

While the Y may seem only like a place that people go to swim, workout or watch their kids participate in sports, at the heart of everything they do is helping the those in need. Board President, Mark Motley said, “As a non-profit, the Annual Campaign is key to giving us the resources to take care of the people living in our community. Our YMCA is here to enrich and support the families in our community – and that means everyone, whether you can afford a membership or not.”

Because of the support of their staff, members, and community, thousands of people have enjoyed the facilities, programs, and services offered by the YMCA over the years. The Y focuses on developing the potential of youth, improving health and giving back to their neighbors. Those possibilities were opened up for those in need because of committed Y friends and generous donors. If you would like to make a donation, please visit www.edwardsvilleymca.com.

