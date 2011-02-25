Godfrey, Ill. – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Lewis and Clark Music Department and the college’s Diversity Council will present “The Women of Gone with the Wind: Myth or Reality?” during the Brown Bag Salon at noon on Wednesday, March 2 in the Ringhausen Music Building Atrium.

Guest speaker Kelly Obernuefemann, Ph. D., associate history professor at Lewis and Clark, will focus on the realities of lives of both black and white women during the Civil War using as examples the four female characters from Margaret Mitchell’s classic novel, “Gone With the Wind.”

Obernuefemann’s specializations include extensive historical studies of the American South. She also is a member of Lewis and Clark’s Program Assessment Committee and Diversity Council as well as the Southern Historical Association.

She received her doctorate in history from George Washington University in 2001, a master’s degree in history from the University of Charleston/The Citadel in 1997, and graduated cum laude at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and history.

Bring your lunch and learn about the roles women played in history. mission is free and as always the public is welcome.

If you have any questions regarding this event or future events, please contact the Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

