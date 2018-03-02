EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre kicks off the month of March with Dueling Pianos at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 2, as part of the Winter Concert Series.

To close out the Winter Concert Series, presented by the Edwardsville Parks Department, the evening of dueling pianos will include anything you throw at them. From the Rat Pack to Tupac and everything in between the evening is sure to be enjoyed audiences of all ages. As a part of the Winter Concert Series, the night will include appetizers prior to the performance.

For two nights starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 9, and again at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute will take the Wildey stage. Both evenings will feature songs from all eras of AC/DC to bring a night of powerful sound that stays genuine to the performances of the original band.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, Albert Cummings returns to the Wildey for a night of blues. Cummings has played with musicians including B.B. King, Johnny Winter and Buddy Guy.

Every Tuesday is $2 movie night at the Wildey. This month includes Austin Powers at 7 p.m. on March 6, Far and Away at 7 p.m. on March 13, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof at 7 p.m. on March 20, and Moulin Rouge at 7 p.m. on March 27.

For more information or for ticket purchases visit www.wildeytheatre.com.

More like this: