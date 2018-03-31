EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre is kicking off the month of April with a Dueling Pianos at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

Following the dueling pianos, Perfect Strangers will take the Wildey stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, to perform classic rock hits from Deep Purple/Rainbow including Highway Star, Smoke on the Water and Since You Been Gone. The band features lead vocalist of Head East, Darren Walker and Grammy-nominated recording artist Duke Jackson.

The second week of April is busy at the Wildey with the YMCA's yearly recital at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11. That Thursday, Edwardsville High School's singing groups AcaFellaz and Bel Canto will be presenting a night full of entertainment performing songs from Broadway and the American Songbook at 7 p.m., April 12.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, April 13, Cactus featuring Carmine Appice will be at the Wildey for a night of loud blues-edged rock and roll with original band members including Carmine Appice, Jim McCarty, Jimmy Kunes, Randy Pratt and Pete Bremy.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, celebrating the 45 anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon with the complete album during the first part of the show. The second half of the evening will include the best of Pink Floyd with songs from multiple albums.

Curtain's Up Theater Company will take the stage for three nights in a row with a live musical performance of Little Miss Sunshine, directed by Carol Hodson and Christy Luster. Based on the award-winning film by the same name, Curtain's Up will be presenting their musical version at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, April 20 and 21, with two daytime, shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22.

Hypnotist Rich Guzzi returns to the Wildey at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, with his comedy hypnosis show. Guzzi will even be calling on volunteers to come up on stage with him.

Every Tuesday during the month of April is $2 movie night with screenings at 7 p.m.

For more information on what's coming to the Wildey Theatre or purchase tickets visit www.wildeytheatre.com or call 618-307-1750.

