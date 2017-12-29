EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre is closing out the year with a few laughs as stand-up comedians Tammy Pescatelli and Rocky LaPorte take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

General Manager, Al Canal, said this isn't the typical performance that the Wildey sees and it's exciting to bring in different forms of entertainment to the community.

Pescatelli is best known for her Netflix and Comedy Central stand-up specials as well as her reality show A Stand-Up Mother and many late night appearances.

LaPorte is also known for his stand-up specials as well as opening for several comedians including the likes of Drew Carey, Tim Allen and Louie Anderson. LaPorte may also be recognized from his several on screen performances including the Tim Allen movies Crazy on the Outside and The Shaggy Dog as well as his television appearances including the NBC pilot The Rocky LaPorte Show.

For more information on events at the Wildey or to purchase tickets visit WildeyTheatre.com.

