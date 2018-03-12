EDWARDSVILLE - The Wildey Theatre will be screening the Golden Globe Awarding winning Best Motion Picture, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

The film features Frances McDormand, who won a Golden Globe and Oscar for her performance, Sam Rockwell, who also received an Academy Award for his performance and Woody Harrelson who was nominated for an Academy Award for supporting actor for his role.

The award winning film centers on a woman who paints three signs on the road leading into town with a controversial message directed at the chief of police after months have gone by without finding the person responsible for her daughter's murder.

Tickets for the show are $9 at The Wildey Ticket Office and $10 online or over the phone.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 23, The Wildey Theatre will be showing Guillermo del Toro’s four-time Oscar winning film The Shape of Water.

Article continues after sponsor message

The film won Best Achievement in Directing, Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Music Written for a Motion Picture and Best Achievement in Production Design at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The Shape of Water also took home two Golden Globes for Best Director and Best Original Score.

Written and director by Guillermo del Toro, the film takes place during Cold War era America in a hidden high-security government laboratory where a worker at the lab, who is feeling isolated, has her life changed when she and a co-worker find a classified experiment.

Tickets for The Shape of Water are available for $9 at the Wildey Ticket Office and $10 online or over the phone at the Wildey Ticket Office.

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring will also be playing at the Wildey at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 31. Tickets are $6 and $7 online or over the phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.WildeyTheatre.com.

More like this: