SOUTH ROXANA - On April 26th, the village will be hosting a large item pick-up for its residence. Items will need to be placed at the curb by 6 am on the 26th to be considered for pick up. The village will not return to a residence after the pickup has passed.

Items that cannot be picked up include:

Tires, electronics, appliances, batteries, car parts, railroad ties, asbestos, paint, TVs, special waste, and hazardous waste.

On Saturday, May 8th, the village will be hosting a yard sale with maps available at the post office.

