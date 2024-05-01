GLEN CARBON – Niche, a popular online resource for selecting schools, colleges, neighborhoods and more, recently designated Glen Carbon as the “Best Place to Live in Madison County” for the third year in a row. Also in 2024, Glen Carbon was selected as the “Best Place to Raise a Family” and “Best Suburb with the Best Public Schools” in the county, among other honors.

Every year, over 50 million people use Niche.com, which offers the most up-to-date information that is gathered from dozens of data sources to include the U.S. Census, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the CDC. Combining this information with reviews from millions of residents, many factors are considered during the nomination process. The local housing market, schools, neighborhood diversity, walkability and more help in the selection criteria. Rankings are also listed in subcategories like suburbs, metro area or counties.

Mayor Bob Marcus is not surprised by the recent Niche.com announcement and is thrilled with the recognition given to the Village by this prevalent online resource and database. “Niche.com uses a variety of information to select their winners each year, and to have Glen Carbon receive the ‘Best Of’ in 5 categories, along with top rankings in many more, is quite the achievement,” said Marcus. Marcus continued, "Glen Carbon is experiencing quality commercial growth, parks and trail enhancements, and attracting new residential and multifamily developments and we are proud of this distinction."

Details on all categories can be found by visiting the website Niche.com, Best Places to Live, and searching Glen Carbon or by clicking the link: https://www.niche.com/places-to-live/glen-carbon-madison-il/.

About the Village of Glen Carbon

The Village of Glen Carbon, with a population of 13,847, is a thriving community in Madison County, Illinois with a vision for progress while paying homage to its rich, historical roots. If you have questions about living or working in Glen Carbon or want information on Village-related news and events, please contact our offices by calling (618) 288-1200. You can also visit The Village of Glen Carbon online at www.glencarbonil.gov, or follow the Village on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

