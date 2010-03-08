(Alton, IL) — The Traveling Vineyard is bringing fellowship and the joy of wine to the living rooms of Riverbend residents by combining the elements of a wine-tasting class with an excuse to have friends over for a social gathering without the usual pressures of hosting – since The Traveling Vineyard takes care of all the work! The Traveling Vineyard allows consumers to sample several different wines, in the comfort of their own home or business.

“We are, essentially, consultants who broaden people’s wine expertise through tasting events,” said Laura Mugge, a local independent consultant with The Traveling Vineyard. “Most people always buy the same stock wines but we can help people discover other unique and affordable wines in the fun and relaxing setting of home.”

At the request of a host or hostess, Laura will bring five bottles of wine and a number of interesting wine related accessories to a private home at no expense to the host, offer wine samples and then dispense invaluable advice that can help the novice feel more comfortable or the enthusiast find a new favorite. “Enjoying wine does not have to be complicated. People get intimidated by matching foods with wines. We educate people so they can feel confident the next time they order a bottle.” Says Mugge. During the tasting, guests are able to rate each wine, receive information on how to observe the color, body, aroma and taste of each wine as well as tips for pairing wines with food. At the end of the event, The Traveling Vineyard guests can express an interest to order wine, Passport monthly wine club, and wine accessories.

The wines offered by The Traveling Vineyard are purchased exclusively by the company’s wine experts who scour the globe for hidden gems. These exclusive wines are sourced primarily from “boutique” vineyards in France, Italy, Australia, Chile and California, meaning Riverbend residents will have access to wines that only The Traveling Vineyard can provide. "One of the best parts of my job is helping people realize that enjoying wine involves all of your senses. Every adult knows how to drink; but our events are designed to help teach them how to taste.” Mugge said.

Based in Braintree, MA, The Traveling Vineyard was started in 2002 with a simple premise: the best way to buy wine is to taste it first. For more information about scheduling an in-home or business wine tasting, please contact your local independent consultant, Laura Mugge at 618-567-8482 or visit www.myttv.com/Laura14468.

