

ST. LOUIS — Mark your calendars! America’s Birthday Parade, one of the longest-running parades in the United States, will return to Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with a safe, family-friendly, celebratory event in honor of America’s 245th birthday.

“America’s Birthday Parade has been a patriotic summer tradition in St. Louis since 1878, and we are thrilled to come together this year and celebrate our community with an elaborate spectacle of floats, choreographed dances and live performances in a parade down Market Street in the shadow of the iconic Gateway Arch,” said David Plufka, Grand Marshal, America’s Birthday Parade. “We are so proud of our community in working together to overcome the pandemic, so let’s celebrate! Whether you attend the parade each year or you’ve never been before, we invite you to join us in saluting our city, our people, our community and our country at America’s Birthday Parade.”

With the theme “America the Beautiful,” this year’s parade will feature nearly two dozen floats, 14 local and national marching bands, and more than 250 dancers, as well as antique fire engines, giant helium balloons, and musical performances by Audri Bartholomew of “The Voice,” SJ McDonald of “American Idol” and the Red and Black Brass Band. America’s Birthday Parade is pleased to include elements from the Annie Malone, PrideFest and St. Patrick’s Day parades, which were all canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. America’s Birthday Parade couldn’t be happier to have these great organizations part of the July 3rd festivities and showcase the St. Louis community.

America’s Birthday Parade is free to attend. The parade will march west, from Broadway and Market streets at Kiener Plaza to 18th and Market streets near Union Station. It will be broadcast live on KMOV Channel 4.

“We are so excited to bring the America's Birthday Parade back this year,” said City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “It makes me proud that they're bringing together other organizations who had to cancel their own parades, leading with a spirit of collaboration that St. Louis and the whole country can appreciate. I encourage everyone to celebrate however they feel comfortable, and to consider the health and safety of their fellow paradegoers as they come together Downtown to celebrate."

America’s Birthday Parade has been working alongside the City of St. Louis in ensuring the safety of paradegoers, parade staff and participants. On July 3rd, the parade will follow the federal, state and local restrictions in place around social distancing and face masks. The week of the parade, please check americasbirthdayparade.com for the most up-to-date restrictions and safety recommendations.

Paradegoers are encouraged to bring their own bag chairs or lawn chairs for seating.

America’s Birthday Parade is sponsored in part by Midwest BankCentre, Saint Louis Bank, Edward Jones, Weber Chevrolet, Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate Company, Keyser Enterprises, Husch Blackwell LLP and Rubin Brown.

For more details on the parade experience, including additional featured performances, day-of festivities, traffic and parking information, health and safety guidelines, and much more, visit americasbirthdayparade.com or follow America’s Birthday Parade on Facebook and Instagram (@ambirthdayparade).

About America’s Birthday Parade

For well over a century, America’s Birthday Parade has been a beloved St. Louis tradition. This incredible spectacle of elaborate floats, choreographed dances and live performances is produced by the Veiled Prophet Organization, a civic and philanthropic group in St. Louis. America’s Birthday Parade is celebrating its 138th event in 2021. For more information, visit americasbirthdayparade.com, call 314-307-2891 or follow America’s Birthday Parade on Facebook and Instagram (@ambirthdayparade).

