WOOD RIVER - The Wood River mayor and City Council are moving forward with accepting bids for the Wood River Aquatic Center demolition.

The pool did not open in 2018 because of safety concerns and a laundry list of repairs needed, from the pump room electrical panels to the slide filtration system and much more.

Wood River Council members have agreed to move forward in the bid process for the Aquatic Center's demolition.

“We are taking bids and this could be done in sections or all at once,” Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said. “The main concern is we want this to be done according to guidelines so it is buildable there for the future. We don’t want to leave unattended equipment that would pose a safety risk for someone to get in there. We also don’t want it to be an eyesore. We have discussed several possible plans to move forward, but of course, money is always an issue. It all depends on what the community wants.”

Maguire said for the future, the City Council would like to see something positive done with the property.

“We are hearing various things that people would like and we have discussed several possibilities, but we want it to be something for the kids,” Maguire said. “The bid process now is the next step. Something that sits vacant doesn’t get better.”

If the right bid or bids came in, Maguire was uncertain how long it would take to demolish the center and remove its remnants.

“Weather is always a factor and there will likely be companies that have to do other jobs than just demolition like lighting and electricity,” she said. “Dismantling the slide has to be done and that would take a crane.”

