ALTON - The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois is proud to announce the 9th Annual Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, June 30. Community members are invited to participate in the self-guided tour between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 pm at sustainable and edible yards, gardens, and farms across the Riverbend region. To learn more and RSVP, visit https://sc.org/uft2024.

"Get ready to be inspired by the beauty and bounty of urban agriculture! Our Urban Farm Tour is an exciting opportunity for neighbors to connect and discover how others are turning their yards and empty lots into thriving, edible gardens and sustainable farms. As you explore the diverse and vibrant exhibits, you'll see an array of fresh produce, herbs, flowers, and even backyard chickens. Who knows, you might just be motivated to transform your own yard into a thriving oasis that nourishes your family, attracts pollinators, and benefits the environment. Join us for a unique chance to experience the power of community-led urban farming and take home ideas to make your own outdoor space a haven for both you and the planet."

Urban areas tend to be centers for energy consumption and are often prone to an increased number of climate events, food sustainability issues, and pollution. Urban agriculture—from sprawling urban farms and greenhouses to small backyard gardens—has many environmental, economic, and social benefits. Not only can urban farms provide fresh and healthy produce, they can also improve air quality, reduce runoff associated with heavy rainfall, and attract pollinators that positively impact conservation efforts throughout the region.

Community members are welcome to attend the Urban Farm Tour on Sunday, June 30 and can register to attend via https://sc.org/uft2024. Registrants will receive a map of the self-guided tour upon registration, and the tour will feature eight urban gardens, farms, and community gardens. Tourists will be greeted by a guide at each location to answer questions about the farm.

