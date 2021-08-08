EAST ST. LOUIS - The National Night Out For Crime a few days ago in East St. Louis was special this year.

On National Night Out a young man by the name of King Wilkerson approached Illinois State Police Director Brendan W. Kelly and reported that his bicycle was stolen.

Article continues after sponsor message

Director Kelly responded with immediate heartfelt action and activated ISP Division of Criminal Investigation - Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) to bring closure to this situation.

Friday, Special Agent Maurice Austin and Master Sergeant Jarran Riley followed up with young King and delivered him a new bicycle and new lock. King was overjoyed over receiving a new bicycle and lock.

"The boy and his family were extremely appreciative," said the Illinois State Police District 11 unit. "Thanks to Director Kelly, the hard-working members of ISP PSEG, and everyone who attended National Night Out in East St Louis. Your spirit and love for our communities are shining bright!"

More like this: