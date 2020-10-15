Edwardsville – On October 13, 2020, SIUE Credit Union participated in CU Kind Day, a state-wide initiative to spread kindness. The staff of SIUE Credit Union provided lunch for the SIUE Police Department.

CU Kind Day is a new initiative led by the Illinois Credit Union League, the primary trade association for credit unions, created to spread kindness and generate awareness for the good work credit unions do in their communities. ICUL has encouraged credit unions in Illinois to customize an outreach effort that best fits their credit union and the community they serve. The effect will be felt statewide, as IL credit unions come together in the spirit of cooperation to give back.

“I’m so proud to work in an industry that focuses on people over profits,” said ICUL President Tom Kane. “With credit unions, ‘people helping people’ is more than just a nice phrase, it is the mindset for everything we do. The CU Kind Day initiative is a demonstration of that mindset – it is the credit union difference in action!”

“It has always been the philosophy of the credit union to put members first. Participating in CU Kind Day is just another testament to that philosophy of people helping people,” says SIUE Credit Union President, Kathy McKinnon.

