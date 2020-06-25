JERSEYVILLE - After many weeks of closure because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the historic Stadium Theatre in Jerseyville will open its doors Friday afternoon, June 26th.

The Stadium Theatre operators made the announcement Thursday on its Westside Cinema webpage about the weekend opening. The Stadium also announced there will be new safety guidelines and seating changes established.

"We will be showing some of your all-time favorite films while we wait for Hollywood to release new films (hoping for July 10 - Unhinged) for only $5," the Stadium Theatre said on Facebook. "Please visit our website to purchase tickets and catch up on our instruction and procedure to offer you an enjoyable and safe experience. Note our temporary change to showtimes."

"We've set up our guidelines for customers and employees to follow for safety of all patrons," The Stadium said. "We want you to feel good about spending time with us.

"Customers are encouraged to wear masks and purchase tickets online so there is no waiting around in a line. We have reduced seating capacity and the number of seats for social-distancing. We have also changed the schedule time of shows to allow more time for patrons and time to clean restrooms. If anyone has any COVID-19 symptoms, they need to refrain from coming."

