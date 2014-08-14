They’ll join the fun of ANIMAL Jam-Bo-Ree, a morning of activities to highlight JAC’s current animal theme exhibit, Beauty IN the Beast.  Animal face-painting, animal art scavenger hunt, raffle for art classes, and refreshments are from 10-12.

Children ages 4 years to 4th grade will enjoy the 10-10:45 a.m. Zoo program “Animal Champs.” Youngsters in grades 5-8 will have some laughs at the 11-11:45 a.m. session, “Are You Smarter Than a Zookeeper?” Each class is $8 and limited to 30 participants. Reserve a seat by calling JAC at 618-462-5222.

Beauty IN the Beast continues through August 30. It features animal theme art produced by 51 artists from the region. Ranging from re-purposed plastic to gold leaf, the exhibit is sponsored by Goulding’s Jewelers, Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic, Inlandesign, Inc. The juried show awarded  $1200 in prizes sponsored by Ed and Patty Morrissey, Pets at Peace by Gent Funeral Home and Picture This and More Custom Framing

Jacoby Arts Center is a non-profit corporation providing art experiences and nurturing the arts in the region. For more information, see the website jacobyartscenter.org, call or stop in at 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL.

