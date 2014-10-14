Only a few days left to register for Juniors and Recreational Soccer Teams

The Sports Academy will be starting its Juniors Session 1 and Recreational Session 1 in less than a month. Located in Glen Carbon, IL, The Sports Academy is a 2 field indoor soccer arena that offers both recreational and competitive youth soccer leagues.

On November 1st weekend, we will start our first Session of games:

Juniors Session 1 – Registration must be made now Starts November 2 nd Cost $700 # of games 8 Coed Age Divisions Kindergarten, 1 st Grade Primarily on Sundays Professional training provided by Elite FT 24 minutes of training, followed by a 24 minute game

Recreational Session 1 – Registration must be made now Starts November 1 st Cost $700 # of games 8 Boys and Girls Divisions U7/8; U9/10; U11/12; U13/14 Primarily weekends Occasional weeknights



We are the only facility in the area to have separate recreational and competitive leagues. We encourage teams to play in the COMPETITION APPROPRIATE LEAGUE. Please visit our website http://www.thesportsacademy.net/ for additional explanation.

Please check out our additional upcoming leagues:

High School Soccer, starts mid-November 15 th , register NOW!

, register NOW! 3v3 League, starts December 2 nd , register by November 15 th

, register by November 15 3v3 Turkey Bowl Tournament, November 24-26 th , register by November 15 th

, register by November 15 Completive League, starts January 2 nd , register by December 15 th

, register by December 15 Juniors Session 2, starts February 1 st , register by January 15 th

, register by January 15 Recreational Session 2, starts mid-February, register by January 15th

