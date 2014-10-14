The Sports Academy starting Juniors and Recreational Session in less than a month
Only a few days left to register for Juniors and Recreational Soccer Teams
The Sports Academy will be starting its Juniors Session 1 and Recreational Session 1 in less than a month. Located in Glen Carbon, IL, The Sports Academy is a 2 field indoor soccer arena that offers both recreational and competitive youth soccer leagues.
On November 1st weekend, we will start our first Session of games:
- Juniors Session 1 – Registration must be made now
- Starts November 2nd
- Cost $700
- # of games 8
- Coed Age Divisions
- Kindergarten, 1st Grade
- Primarily on Sundays
- Professional training provided by Elite FT
- 24 minutes of training, followed by a 24 minute game
- Recreational Session 1 – Registration must be made now
- Starts November 1st
- Cost $700
- # of games 8
- Boys and Girls Divisions
- U7/8; U9/10; U11/12; U13/14
- Primarily weekends
- Occasional weeknights
We are the only facility in the area to have separate recreational and competitive leagues. We encourage teams to play in the COMPETITION APPROPRIATE LEAGUE. Please visit our website http://www.thesportsacademy.net/ for additional explanation.
Please check out our additional upcoming leagues:
- High School Soccer, starts mid-November 15th, register NOW!
- 3v3 League, starts December 2nd, register by November 15th
- 3v3 Turkey Bowl Tournament, November 24-26th, register by November 15th
- Completive League, starts January 2nd, register by December 15th
- Juniors Session 2, starts February 1st, register by January 15th
- Recreational Session 2, starts mid-February, register by January 15th
