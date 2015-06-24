The public forum portion of Tuesday’s Grafton City Council meeting featured several speakers with a considerable amount to say about the importance of outdoor music, tourism and adequate liquor licenses to the community.



Ron Medford, owner of the Grafton BP station, said he has hired an architectural engineer to expand his business, but has put those plans on hold if he won’t have full cooperation with the city council and city of Grafton. Medford said he has been in Grafton since 1989 through floods and more, and sincerely loves having a business there.



“We hope that everybody can work together and promote businesses in the city of Grafton,” he said.



Bill Strang and his attorney, Lee Barron, also spoke.



“I own the Piasa Winery and Pub and have lived here since 2003,” Strang said. “When I saw the ordinances I thought the music one would be a problem and the liquor license ordinance would take our business away. I talked to a labor employment lawyer Lee Barron and he is representing not only me and my wife, but the Allen family and Loading Dock.”

“We want to make sure this is dead and buried,” Barron said. “The approach of Mr. (Jim) Shrempf (Grafton city attorney) and my approach is to avoid litigation when possible. It strikes me when I look at these proposed ordinances that the council is being asked to kill an imaginary fly with an unconstitutional sledgehammer. What I mean by that is the imaginary fly is maybe there is a problem that can be addressed by a nuisance ordinance.”



Barron said the United States Constitution protects free speech and a person’s property. Legislature and in this case, council, cannot take America’s property and infringe on free speech, he said.



“The property interests of my clients are thousands of dollars invested,” he adds. “I simply ask this council to do what you have done and don’t bring this back up. There is no need to kill an imaginary insect with a constitutional sledgehammer.”



Mike Morrow also spoke out and said he lives in Grafton and operates a guesthouse. He said he wanted to be clear he didn’t support the limit of liquor licenses because the town is supported by the taxes those generate.



“People want to relax and enjoy a good meal,” he said. “I strongly disagree with the amendment to abolish (outdoor) music. I hear the sound of tourism when we listen to the music of our businesses.

Businesses have made considerable investment in Grafton. We have to protect our rights. We already have noise violations. What we need to do is enforce those fairly.”



Scott Adams is a major investor in Raging Rivers Water Park. He said his business was ground-breaking in Grafton’s future some 20-plus years ago.



He first wanted to make it clear that Raging Rivers is open despite the water issues in Grafton.



“As a Grafton business owner for 26 years, I believe there should be a limit on the number of liquor licenses and they should remain at the current level,” he said. “Those current licenses should transfer to any new owners. If there aren’t new owners, then it should go to those on a waiting list.



“Music is critical to our business and part of Raging Rivers. It helps people relax and enjoy the day. We need to work together and limit rules that will ban music to be part of Grafton’s tourism

experience. Music helps provide a huge revenue stream for Grafton.”



Kevin Stuby said in 2009 he decided to make Grafton his home. He said hostility on a council or board can kill a town. When he moved to Grafton, he said that didn’t exist.



“The mud has been thrown and the whole St. Louis area has seen it,” he said. “This is not a way to manage our town. There are too many issues to be fighting and bickering at the table."



Aaron Adams said overall it turned out to be a wonderful evening and said it can’t be easy to have the kind of positions the mayor and city council in Grafton face with ordinances, etc.



“I am very happy with the decision you made,” he said to the council.

“The music is what brings people here. Thank you for the amazing turnout.”



Bill Brendel said Grafton is a beautiful town and he said listening to music at the Loading Dock, wineries and other places in town is very important.



Jeannie Brendel, the Grafton Chamber of Commerce president, said there is strength in numbers, demonstrated at this council meeting. She thanked everyone for attending.



Bob Doerr owns Grafton Fudge and Ice Cream and has been there since 1996. He said Mayor Thompson and also Bobbie Amburg have done a great job. He stressed the council has a financial responsibility to business owners and stopping the music would severely impact taxpayers.



Carol Gold said simply: “The turnout tonight was the bomb” and she wants the community to continue to grow and prosper in the wonderful boating community it has become.





Donna Smith is a retired teacher and she said she loves the music and the atmosphere of Grafton.



“My husband often teases me because when we go down the River Road I often say I am coming home to paradise. Tonight, I want to thank the council for filing the motions and putting them to sleep and letting citizens of this town say what they wanted. The next time I ride down the River Road, I am again going to say I am coming home to paradise.”

