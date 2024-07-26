In today's competitive world, choosing the right path for your career is more crucial than ever. While a traditional college degree offers broad academic exposure, investing in a career in aviation provides a targeted, high-return pathway to a rewarding and lucrative future.

Piston Aviation, with their original facility in Creve Coeur, Missouri, opened at the St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto this past March. Owned by Joe and Meghen Ord, Piston Aviation operates with an open-door policy to the general public and other aviators, and has incorporated industry approved curriculum with training programs for: Private Pilot, Sport Pilot, Instrument Certification, Commercial Pilot, CFI and CFII.

“This is our second location, so it represents an expansion of our business,” said Joe. “The community here has been extremely supportive and we’re excited to be part of it. I really enjoy getting to support our students through their journey and their goals. And that’s really what’s the most amazing part about owning a flight school, is getting to be a part of people’s dreams.”

Dack Quigley, the site manager, said the building used to be “in terrible condition,” but he and the Ords “saw the vision.” Together they worked for several months to rehab the building so it would make a good location for Piston Aviation.

“Not only does the place look cool, but every aspect of it is designed to make the experience of being a student of aviation more efficient, more powerful, to make the whole experience of learning to be a pilot wonderful,” Dack said. “To bring an awesome school experience to this community seems to be a great marriage. This community has been very supportive, much the same way that we intend to support the students. So it’s a good fit.”

“We’re probably the coolest flight school ever,” Dack added. “We say we don’t just make pilots; we create leaders who happen to be pilots.”

Meghen explained, “Aviation professionals are in high demand, world wide. They are needed globally which ensures job security and numerous opportunities. Plus pilots and aviation managers often earn significantly more than the average college graduate. No two days are the same in the skies, so your career would be filled with adventure and excitement. Investing in your aviation training at Piston Aviation is not just about earning a certificate; it's about setting a course for success in a thriving industry.”

But Piston Aviation is not just about teaching you to fly; they are about lifting your career prospects and helping you achieve your dreams. Flight training is an investment in skills that are in high demand worldwide in an industry that offers robust career opportunities, competitive salaries, and the potential for rapid advancement, often outpacing other fields in terms of return on investment.

Dack, who has a background in personal development, explained that Piston Aviation stands out from other flight schools because they focus on the whole student. In addition to learning how to fly, students gain a deeper understanding of themselves and their goals. He sits down with every student and talks to them about what they want to accomplish in flight school.

“Part of our school that’s different from other schools is that learning to fly can be challenging, can be intense, and the biggest thing it takes is confidence,” he said. “Focusing on just the curriculum of flight, we’ll teach you to be a pilot. However, we focus on the whole person and on your thinking, your thoughts, your attitude, and surround you in an environment that you can believe in yourself.”

Dack noted that even the cost barrier is manageable with Piston Aviation’s financing options. Getting a commercial pilot’s license at Piston Aviation costs about $75,00 - almost $50,000 less than at other flight schools.

To become a pilot, you start at a flight school like Piston Aviation, where you get your private pilot’s license. Some people decide to go on to get their commercial pilot’s license, which takes about two years total. Most people then become certified flight instructors, a role in which they make about $40–50/hour and work until they have 1,500 hours of flying experience. Then, they can be hired by an airline, where they might make anywhere between $170–300,000/year.

“Some people just want to be a pilot. They don’t do it for the money,” Dack said. “However, how many people look at that kind of money and think it’s impossible or out of range, but it's seriously so attainable.”

Piston Aviation trains a lot of pilots who go on to fly in commercial airlines. But while flying is serious, the school also puts a lot of emphasis on having fun, which is one of their values. They focus on helping students achieve their goals and develop their dreams.

“The dream is the thing to covet, to support and nourish, and we have to work one-on-one with each person to find what they need to get them where they want to go for their reasons,” Dack explained. “Half of the whole business is having the dream and learning how to fly the plane, doing the mechanics, learning the rules and the regulations and how to maneuver the machine. But the bigger part, or equally as big, is believing in yourself and forgiving yourself if you make a mistake or fail at something and not being so hard on yourself and enduring the long journey.”

“What sets us apart as different is we’ve built the flight school that we would want to go to, so we’re all about family and celebration,” Meghen explained. “Safety is always first, but after that, it’s fun, because flying is fun. We know it’s expensive, so we want to make sure we celebrate everything and make it super fun while you’re here and while you’re flying.”

Meghen also said, “There’s a pilot shortage. The income is huge, and the need for college degrees has almost all but gone away. Being a pilot is a way to make six figures fast and young if you start in your teen years. So get up in the plane and then talk to us and then we can talk you through the medical needs, the doctor you need to see and any issues that might come up with that, and then just about the studying. There’s so much available out there.”

Their most popular program - Zero to Hero - is designed to take a student pilot with zero hours and provide them with multiple pilot certificates in 12-24 months at a significant cost savings.

“Aviation excites us, and we want to get other people excited about it,” Meghen added. “And get ready to have fun. We are all about that!”

To help get more people get excited about flying Piston Aviation is offering some special incentives during the month of August. First, you can come by any Saturday during the month and talk about the dream and get more information about their programs and a career in aviation while enjoying free coffee and donuts. If you mention this article, The Buzz Magazine or Riverbender.com, you can get an introduction/discovery flight for just $100 (regular $150), or come in on discovery days for a $75 introductory flight.



Piston Aviation knows that every dream of flight begins on the ground. Their dedicated leaders are the heart and soul behind your pilot journey. From the first day you walk into their flight school, they're available to ensure you have everything you need with encouragement, care, and a touch of runway magic! Explore how an aviation career can elevate your professional life. Contact Piston today to learn more about their programs and how you can get started. Piston Aviation Flight School is located at 16 Terminal Drive, Building 1 in Bethalto. Visit them at the airport - the facility is just super cool with an arcade, flight simulators, an area to watch the runway and more. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, visit their website at flypiston.com or call 636-328-3750 to learn more about their business or to sign up for an introductory flight. Make sure to mention The Buzz Magazine or Riverbender.com and they will take extra good care of you!

Sydney Sinks also contributed to this story.

