ALTON - The Sierra Club Speakers’ Series on February 12 will feature Colin Wellenkamp, Executive Director of the MRCTI which builds capacity of mayors and members to undertake effective local initiatives to attract green jobs, move to sustainable economies and achieve local environmental protection goals.

Ultimately, this work helps protect and restore the Mississippi River as a natural system that can sustainably support human culture and economies as well as wildlife. MRCTI is a local government-led effort empowering ten States and over one hundred cities that border the Mississippi River to act for its continued prosperity, sustainability, and economic growth.

Goals encompass developing financing for infrastructure projects, partnerships for river projects, global outreach with the United Nations, and agreements with the barge industry to collect water quality data and river monitoring.

Come and join us and learn about this unique effort designed to improve the Great River on February 12, 2018, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.

