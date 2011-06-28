(Godfrey, IL) - - The Shops at Beverly Farm and Coffee Cabana, located on Humbert Road, will now be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday thru Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Early Bird shoppers on Saturdays will receive 50 percent off all clothing purchases from 8 to 11 a.m. Guests can also use the convenient drive-up or come inside the Cabana to read, study or use the free Wi-Fi connection.

The Coffee Cabana offers a café menu with cappuccino, lattes, espresso, chai tea, iced coffee and smoothies as well as four types of coffee each day. Patrons can select from a variety of flavored syrups for their coffee drinks. The Coffee Cabana also offers a variety of baked goods such as cookies, muffins, dessert bars and specialty desserts.

The Retail Shop is fully-stocked with clothing, shoes and purses priced to sell for all members of the family. Also available are new and used home décor items. The Gift Shop offers an array of beautiful seasonal floral arrangements and hand-crafted furniture.

Donations are tax deductible and are greatly appreciated.

For more information on the Shops at Beverly Farm please call 618-466-1187 or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org.

