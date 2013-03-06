The Shell Community Federal Credit Union IPad Mini Give-A-Way Winner Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. During the month of February, Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) offered two ways to enter to win an iPad Mini. The first way was to visit their website, www.shellcu.org and complete a survey. The second way was by visiting either branch and stopping by the iPad Mini table to sign-up. On February 28th, the lucky winner, Dawn Calhoon was selected. She was very excited and will share the new iPad Mini with her family! Article continues after sponsor message Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can belong. It has two locations in Wood River and Maryville. Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip