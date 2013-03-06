During the month of February, Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) offered two ways to enter to win an iPad Mini. The first way was to visit their website, www.shellcu.org and complete a survey.  The second way was by visiting either branch and stopping by the iPad Mini table to sign-up. On February 28th, the lucky winner, Dawn Calhoon was selected.  She was very excited and will share the new iPad Mini with her family!

 

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community.  Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can belong.  It has two locations in Wood River and Maryville.  Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information.

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Godfrey's Fall Festival is "Regular Maze Saturday" with Extra Fun

Sep 12, 2023 - State Senator Harriss Meets With SALT Executive Director To Discuss Youth Sports

Sep 14, 2023 - Great Godfrey Maze and Activities Open This Weekend

Jul 10, 2023 - Annual Trailnet "I Scream For Ice Cream" July Bike Ride Sunday Attracts Over 600

Jul 12, 2023 - Miss Jersey County Pageant Winners Crowned

Related Video:

RBGA Cuts Ribbon for Midwest Members Credit Union

 