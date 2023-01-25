MADISON COUNTY– The Salvation Army has exceeded its red kettle campaign goal of $217,000 by raising more than $364,000 to help people in Madison County. Reflected in the total are donations made through mail appeals, corporate gifts, unsolicited gifts, Schnuck’s Round-Up at the Register, and donations made at red kettles throughout the area.

“Once again, the generous people of Alton and Godfrey and all of Madison County have shown how caring they are toward those in need,” said campaign co-chair Dr. John Hoelscher. “Even during this tough economy, the spirit of giving remained strong. This allows the Salvation Army to continue its good works for another year, providing food, clothing, shelter and guidance to our neighbors who need help.”

“We want to thank everyone who gave so generously - those who signed up to ring bells in the cold and the many local businesses who set out red kettles in their shops and allowed ringers to stand outside their doors. Their kindness is so greatly appreciated,” campaign co-chair Barb Hoelscher went on to say. “And, of course, the many individuals and organizations who gave cash, wrote checks, or sent funds electronically - every dollar counts, and our area came through in a huge way! We are fortunate to have Captains Cassy and Sean Grey leading the Madison County Corps. Their boundless energy and enthusiasm for the Lord’s work is infectious. It’s good to know the Salvation Army mission is in such capable hands.”

With the generosity of the community, The Salvation Army was able to serve over 375 families, providing Christmas baskets and over 5,500 gifts.

“On behalf of those families with grateful hearts, we thank you for these amazing blessings!” said Capt. Cassy Grey of The Salvation Army. “With the overwhelming support of the community we were able to not only meet, but surpass our Christmas goal.

This allows us to:

Provide a safe place for children in our After School Program, where we furnish dinner, help with homework and time to play in the gym and recreation room

Continue to provide meals on Mondays for those struggling in our area

Ensure that those who have nowhere else to go can get out of the harsh elements and warm up with a drink and snack

“We help people, not only with food, utilities or rent, but with a listening ear and compassionate heart. We give them hope as they seek stability and self-sufficiency. Capt. Sean and I are so grateful for the generous support of the community that allows us to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

If you have any questions about the campaign, please call The Salvation Army Madison County Corps - Alton location at 618-465-7764.

For media inquiries, please contact Capt. Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or cassondra.grey@usc.salvationarmy.org.

