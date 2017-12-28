ALTON - Due to extreme weather conditions, the special 4 p.m. Thursday Tree of Lights ceremony at the Salvation Army has been postponed temporarily.

"Once a new date is selected after the New Year, we will announce the time and date," Greg Gelzinnis, kettle coordinator/community outreach, said. "Thank you so very, very much to the community for their support during the 2017 campaign.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Thank you so very very much for all of your support during the 2017 Campaign. Best wishes and Happy New Year to each of you and your families," Gelzinnis said.


More like this:

Oct 8, 2023 - Breast Self-Checks 101

Sep 8, 2023 - Coco+Oak Brings Boho Styles and a "Hat Bar" to Downtown Alton

2 days ago - Extaordinary 618 Drone Photos Included: Sports Barn Development Continues In Wood River

Jul 21, 2023 - Bob Page Draws Crowds For Healthcare Lectures With JCH

Aug 6, 2023 - Meet Amanda Macias, New Evangelical School Principal

Related Video:

2014 Alton Tree Of Lights

 