ALTON - Due to extreme weather conditions, the special 4 p.m. Thursday Tree of Lights ceremony at the Salvation Army has been postponed temporarily.

"Once a new date is selected after the New Year, we will announce the time and date," Greg Gelzinnis, kettle coordinator/community outreach, said. "Thank you so very, very much to the community for their support during the 2017 campaign.

"Thank you so very very much for all of your support during the 2017 Campaign. Best wishes and Happy New Year to each of you and your families," Gelzinnis said.





