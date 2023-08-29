Adam Thiel, Salvation Army Youth Director is teaching these young students to play the recorder during the 2022 – 2023 school year.MADISON COUNTY – The Salvation Army After School Program takes place at 525 Alby Street in Alton, each school day from 3-6 p.m. This supervised program is free of charge for students 5-15 years of age and includes help with homework, tutoring for reading skills and dinner.

During the 2022-2023 school year, the program served 2,257 meals.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We provide food, help with school work and a devotional lesson,” said Youth Director Adam Thiel. “This year we will be offering NASP Archery twice a month, time in the gym, and more seasonal crafts. We will also be doing some guest-led events throughout the year, including our popular “Let the Music Begin” program, beginning mid-September.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The After-School program is looking for volunteers who can help with reading skills, serving meals and playing board or gym games with the students.

Artists or guest speakers with a special hobby to share would also be welcome. “Above all,” Thiel continued, “We are looking for someone who wants to have an impact on kids’ lives. The most important thing is just being there for the kids.”

To volunteer or donate, please contact Adam.Thiel@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (618) 465- 7764. If you are unable to volunteer but would like to contribute to the After School Program, a donation of new, junior-sized basketballs (27oz) or new, age-appropriate board games would be greatly appreciated. For media inquiries, please contact Capt. Cassy Grey at (701) 955-4556 or cassondra.grey@usc.salvationarmy.org. www.salarmymidland.org

More like this:

5 days ago - Freer Cookies and Cocoa Event Marks 15th Anniversary, Needs Are Great This year

Nov 16, 2023 - Duckworth Reiterates Need to Pass Her Bipartisan Bill To Codify Boots to Business Program, Support Entrepreneurship Among Veterans

Nov 20, 2023 - 34th Annual Olde Alton Arts and Craft Fair to Welcome 200 Crafters from Across the Midwest

Oct 30, 2023 - Alton School Board Begins Superintendent Search - Baumgartner Announced 2024 Departure Last Year

Oct 10, 2023 - Edwardsville CEO Program Builds "Entrepreneurial Mindset" in High Schoolers

Related Video:

Abundant Life Church, Salvation Army Work to Provide Thanksgiving Meals

Meals on Wheels Continues to Service River Bend Seniors Through Corona Pandemic

 