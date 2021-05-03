EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville’s new ice and recreational complex, The RP Lumber CENTER, recently received another major sponsorship from two local businesses looking to support the new development. Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, LLC and Edwardsville Bank have sponsored the ice rink’s Zamboni, offsetting the cost for the equipment necessary to clean and resurface the ice.

A Zamboni is an essential piece of equipment that helps to maintain ice in an ice rink, which also puts down a thin layer of heated water that will freeze to create a smooth surface for the recreational skaters, figure skaters and hockey players. Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb and Edwardsville Bank’s sponsorship for the new Zamboni will create ice that will be smooth and safe for all skaters, offering a more enjoyable experience while at the rink.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris Byron, partner at Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb, is excited about the many benefits of The RP Lumber CENTER. “The benefits TheCENTER will provide in increasing community meeting space and activities cannot be understated and we are sure will be well received. This new development is something that hockey players, skaters, students and families in the Metro-east have been looking forward to for a long time. We are proud to be a part of this partnership and cannot wait to see the Zamboni hit the ice, reminding us with each lap how much can be achieved when inspired people work toward a shared goal,” said Byron.

Justin Huneke with Edwardsville Bank, co-sponsor of the Zamboni and bank president, also added, “Our commitment to making community possible extends beyond the walls of our bank, and from the moment we heard about this initiative, we knew we wanted to play our part in bringing the vision of The RP Lumber CENTER to life. Having the opportunity to support the growth of our community in such meaningful ways is one of the most rewarding aspects of our job.”

If you are interested in learning more about The RP Lumber CENTER, please contact The City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation office at (618) 692-7538 or visit the website at www.BuildtheCenter.com. Those interested in learning more about the “A Better Place to Play” campaign can find information online at https://www. cityofedwardsville.com/. “A Better Place to Play” can also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ abetterplacetoplay and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BP2Play. E-mail inquiries can be made at Thecenter@ thecityofedwardsville.com. Donations may also be mailed to Edwardsville Community Foundation to P.O. Box 102, Edwardsville, IL 62025.

More like this:

Related Video: