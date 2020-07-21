ROXANA - The Roxana Police Department is investigating an attempted Criminal Trespass to Residence complaint that occurred Monday, July 20, 2020, at approximately 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of East Second Street.

The resident awoke early this morning by his two dog’s barking aggressively and when he looked out the living room window onto the enclosed front porch, he saw an intruder attempting to access the residence through the front door. The resident heard the intruder shaking the doorknob and then confronted the intruder.

The intruder claimed he was doing a residential check and then left the area on foot eastbound towards Chaffer Avenue.

Article continues after sponsor message

The intruder is described as a white male, 5’3” to 5’7” tall, approximately 170-180 pounds, black hair, some black facial hair, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, black shoes, and wearing a black backpack.

Remember to lock your doors, garages, sheds, and vehicles before you go to bed. Any resident who participates in our Community Camera Program is asked to check their camera’s for any activity occurring during the early hours of Monday, July 20.

Please contact the Roxana Police Department at (618) 254-2228 with any information in this matter.

More like this: