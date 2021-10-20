ALTON/GODFREY - William Preston Stork of Marquette Catholic High School and Connor Mathus of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for October at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

William “Preston” Stork, the son of Billy and Laura Stork, is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School. He is currently a member of multiple extracurricular activities, including: Student Council, Campus Ministry, National Honor Society, Breast Cancer Awareness, and Explorers for Life. The Saint Louis Post Dispatch recognizes Preston as an “A” Student. He also plays soccer and tennis for Marquette and previously played baseball his freshman and sophomore years.

Preston represents Marquette inside and outside of school. Inside the school, Preston is the Student Council President and has previously taken on the role of being the class president all throughout high school. He is also the service chair for the National Honor Society at Marquette and is a founding member of the Explorer for Life club at Marquette. Explorers for Life club is a club that recognizes and fights for the dignity of all human life. Preston is a captain on the Marquette Soccer team and was captain of the Marquette Tennis team his junior year and will remain captain his senior year.

Outside of school, Preston has helped the Alton community by volunteering around town, contributing 210 hours of community service since the beginning of his freshman year. Some of Preston’s biggest contributions to help the Alton community include volunteering at the Riverbend Community Center in downtown Alton after school to help local students with their homework.

In the summers of 2020 and 2021, Preston was an intern at PDC Laboratories in Hazelwood Missouri, and hopes to continue this internship next summer. In his free time, he enjoys playing club soccer during the winter and spring for Glen-Ed Soccer Club.

Preston plans to attend a four-year university, but he is still currently undecided on a major and what university he plans to attend. In his final year at Marquette, he plans on continuing to serve the Marquette and Alton Community.

Connor is the son of James and Arlene Mathus of Godfrey. He is currently ranked second in the senior class of 2022 and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 14.

In addition to his high-class rank, Connor is also a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society), Saturday Scholars, the Physics Club, and the Redbird Nest. He has been a member of the Illinois Math Team, where he placed 4th in both his freshman and sophomore years. Connor has been involved in the music programs at AHS as a member of the Marching 100 and the Jazz Band.

Outside of school, Connor has been very active in scouting, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout at a very young age. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, which is the scouting honor society. He has also served as an Assistant Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 7.

With regards to community service, he has had several opportunities to give back. Through scouting, he has been a volunteer for Scouting for Food, the Upper Alton Flag Detail, the Memorial Day Flag Ceremony, and cleaning gravesites at the Upper Alton Cemetery. At school, Connor has served as a math tutor and helped set up for the ABOB Craft Fair. He has also served St. Ambrose Church as an Extraordinary Minister and been a volunteer at The Nature Institute.

Connor has also worked in lawn care, as a summer custodian for St. Ambrose School, and with providing maintenance for his father’s dental office. This past summer, he worked as a teller for 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

His future plans include going to a university to major in Pre-Med and then going to Medical School. He is working now to select where he wants to go.

Preston and Connor each received plaques recognizing their achievement from Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club President Steve Schwartz.

